HUNT Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $57.83 million and $828,631.07 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00243957 BTC.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.
Buying and Selling HUNT
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.
