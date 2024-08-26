Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $27.94 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $28,819.65 or 0.45557191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and approximately $5,117.09 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

