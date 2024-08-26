Hyman Charles D Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.