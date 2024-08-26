Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.44. 169,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 711,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

