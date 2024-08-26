Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,073,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

