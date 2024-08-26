Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $7,590,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.18. 1,197,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

