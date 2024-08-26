InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. InMode makes up about 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,133,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,479. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

