Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CFO Sells 44,693 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CFO John Paul Johnson sold 44,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,340,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EVH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,854. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

