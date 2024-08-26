Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,344. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.