Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,308. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

