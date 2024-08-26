Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,194 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,902 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

