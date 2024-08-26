Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,279,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $170.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

