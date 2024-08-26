Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$264.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,123 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:IFC opened at C$252.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$263.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$239.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$229.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.4382979 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

