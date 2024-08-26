Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.12. 13,168,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 52,606,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

