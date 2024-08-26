International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.17

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 194574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

