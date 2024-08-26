Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $87,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,668.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $486.55. 1,155,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.52 and a 200 day moving average of $411.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

