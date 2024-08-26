Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,275. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

