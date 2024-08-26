Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 328,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

