Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,061,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.62. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

