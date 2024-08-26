Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 26th (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX, AY, BDL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 26th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

