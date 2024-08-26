Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. 63,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,177. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,756 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,298,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

