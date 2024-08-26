iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 3292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

