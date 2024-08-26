iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 3292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
