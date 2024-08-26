iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.41

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 109014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420,972 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,378,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,032,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

