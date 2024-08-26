iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.41

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 109014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.