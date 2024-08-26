iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.72

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 221138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.