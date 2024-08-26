iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.33

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 17013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,630,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

