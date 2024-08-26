iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.97

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 32440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

