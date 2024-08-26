iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of Stockton’s Largest Position

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 530,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,479,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day moving average of $529.45.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
