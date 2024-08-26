iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of Stockton’s Largest Position

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 530,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,479,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day moving average of $529.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.