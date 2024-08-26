iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 175,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $563.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $486.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

