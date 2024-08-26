iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,341. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $485.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.33 and a 200-day moving average of $529.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

