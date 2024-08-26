iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.