iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.36

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 20789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

