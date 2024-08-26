iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.36

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 20789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.