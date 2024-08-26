iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.13

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 516890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

