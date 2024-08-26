iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 95,354 shares.The stock last traded at $49.03 and had previously closed at $48.95.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $878.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

