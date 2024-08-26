iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.26

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 35752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.