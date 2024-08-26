iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.90

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 102675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.