iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.90

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 102675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
