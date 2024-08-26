iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.96

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 95326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
