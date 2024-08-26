iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

