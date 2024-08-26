iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.51

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 57272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.