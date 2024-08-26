iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.51

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 57272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.