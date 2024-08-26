iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 42,841 shares.The stock last traded at $93.80 and had previously closed at $93.40.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

