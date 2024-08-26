iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.27

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 1065469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

