iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.92

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.92 and last traded at $177.11, with a volume of 829181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

