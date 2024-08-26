iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,171,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,792,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,267,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average is $205.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

