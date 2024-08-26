iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.54

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 55488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,254,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
