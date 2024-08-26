iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,099,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,507,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.69. 49,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

