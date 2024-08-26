iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

