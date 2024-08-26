iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 86,903 shares.The stock last traded at $57.84 and had previously closed at $57.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

