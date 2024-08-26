iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.74

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $729.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,567.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,882 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,942,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,364,000.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.