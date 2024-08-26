iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,593. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

