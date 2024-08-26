James J. Jeter Sells 3,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.