Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.60

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 26255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,665,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,166,000.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

