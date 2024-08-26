Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.60

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 26255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
